The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announces launch of music scholarship

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the launch of the Ron Neal Memorial Music Scholarship.

Over $7,000 was raised through the inaugural Ron Neal Memorial Concert recently held.

All funds from ticket sales were donated to the Music Program at The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

These funds will be used to provide two or three scholarships for exceptional music students, from low-income families, with intensive instruction to help them turn their passion and creativity into a rewarding professional career in music.

“I am so grateful for the generous donation given in honor of Ron Neal’s memory," said Kunchang Lee, a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center band instructor, in a press release. "His love for

music will continue in the students who will use the scholarship to further their musical education and continue bringing beauty and music into the world."

The Ron Neal Memorial Music Scholarship of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was created in collaboration with Paso Robles' Libretto Wine & Jazz Club, the wife, son, and friends of the late Ron Neal.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization located at 3201 Spring Street.