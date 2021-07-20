Two Allan Hancock College students win national title at SkillsUSA championship

Nine students at Allan Hancock College earned medals at the 57th Annual National SkillsUSA Competition in June. Two of the students won first in their category.

The competition, which was held virtually from June 14-18, was put on by SkillsUSA, a national organization that teaches students technical and soft skills for the workplace.

Two of the students, Francisco Avila Estevez and Keila Lopez Villa became national champions after winning first place in the public service category.

Their winning project documented their contributions to the college's Emergency Food Share Program. The program provided free bagged food to 450,000 community members in Santa Maria and Lompoc during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was an amazing moment and one I will not be forgetting any time soon, said Avila Estevez. "Overall we just felt so proud of not only of ourselves but also proud of our advisors for helping us get to the national level."

Hancock College sent 20 students to compete. Nine of them earned gold, silver, or bronze medals during the competitions. They faced off against over 3,700 other students.

Competition categories included criminal justice administration, job skills demonstration, extemporaneous speaking, welding and automotive refinishing.