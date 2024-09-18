Verdin celebrates 10th anniversary of 24-Hour Give

In San Luis Obispo, Verdin has announced the return of its original 24-Hour Give.

This event is a whirlwind one-day marketing rebrand for a local non-profit.

To celebrate this event's 10th anniversary, and after a four-year hiatus, the agency is bringing back the 24-hour format.

Nominations opened Monday and will conclude on September 27.

The community can vote for a selected nonprofit from November 7-8.

Once the vote is in, Verdin and its partners will dedicate 24 consecutive hours to providing a nonprofit with a comprehensive rebrand.

This will include a new logo, website, marketing plan, advertising campaign, videos, and more – all delivered within the span of a single day.