Power outages impact thousands across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County

Over the weekend and overnight, many in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County have been impacted by power outages.

As of 4:30 a.m. here are the posted PG&E outages:

2,446 residents are currently without power in San Luis Obispo.

The power was turned off at around 2:00 this morning.

There is no estimated time of when it will be restored.

Over the weekend, weather was the lead cause of outages- most of which occurred on Saturday.

In Atascadero, 1,200 PG&E customers lost power on the Eastern side of HWY 101 at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In Arroyo Grande and Huasna Valley, 1,500 residents lost power.

According to PG&E, the "preliminary determinations of both outages were caused by weather."

These outages have been restored, same with most of the outages that Guadalupe faced earlier this morning.

As of right now, San Luis Obispo residents are facing the largest amount of power outages.

Check out the up to date outage map here.