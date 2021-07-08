Watch
News

Actions

Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
A police officer walks past the collapsed and demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Building Collapse Miami
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:54:05-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble of a Florida condominium collapse have no plans to pull back during the recovery effort.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said crews paused briefly atop the pile Thursday to mark the two-week anniversary of the disaster but were otherwise moving ahead at the same pace and with the same resources.

The death toll rose to 60, with another 80 people unaccounted for.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today