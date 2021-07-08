Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble of a Florida condominium collapse have no plans to pull back during the recovery effort.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said crews paused briefly atop the pile Thursday to mark the two-week anniversary of the disaster but were otherwise moving ahead at the same pace and with the same resources.

The death toll rose to 60, with another 80 people unaccounted for.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.