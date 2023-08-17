Rep. Panetta, fitness officials show support for PHIT Act

Congressman Jimmy Panetta was at the Paso Robles Sports Club Wednesday, showing support for a bill that would incentivize healthy living.

Panetta and health and athletics officials are advocating for Congress to pass the PHIT Act.

The bill would allow citizens to get reimbursed for spending towards qualified sports and fitness purchases.

That would include gym memberships, fitness equipment, or sports league fees.

Officials say it would encourage physical activity among both adults and children.

"Covid really showed us how important our physical health is as well as mental health so we're really advocating for this PHIT Act to pass that would allow just a credit on peoples taxes to keep them moving and keep them being active,” said Eric Schmitz, California Athletic Clubs President.

Rep. Panetta says the bill could be voted on this fall.