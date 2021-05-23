Santa Barbara County's 'Fill the Foodbank' drive receives 80,000 pounds of donated food

Community members donated thousands of pounds of food to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The bi-annual 'Fill the Foodbank' drive met its goal by collecting 80,000 pounds of food, as well as new or gently used kitchen items through a drive-thru event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations. Cookware the foodbank was asking for included can openers, kettles, and rice cookers.

"We got about 80,000 thousand pounds of food which can feed quite a few families and we also got a good amount of donations that will help us to buy food for more families as well," Kelli Padilla, the Santa Barbara Foodbank Community Engagement Coordinator.

The foodbank wasn't able to hold its annual 'Stamp out the Hunger' food drive but the need was still there.