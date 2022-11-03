Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office to hold a fall open house

The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office (SYCEO) will hold its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The open house will be at Camp 4, 4400 Baseline Road in Santa Ynez.

SYCEO staff will give tours of the nursery and offer information on native plantings and their uses.

Some native plants on display include Yerba mansa, White sage, Common yarrow and California wildrose.

Those in attendance will also be able to pick out a free pumpkin, locally grown at the tribal nursery.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.