Watch Now
News

Actions

Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office to hold a fall open house

Tribal Nursery 2.jpg
NIK BLASKOVICH
Chumash locations
Tribal Nursery 2.jpg
Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 21:22:48-04

The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office (SYCEO) will hold its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The open house will be at Camp 4, 4400 Baseline Road in Santa Ynez.

SYCEO staff will give tours of the nursery and offer information on native plantings and their uses.

Some native plants on display include Yerba mansa, White sage, Common yarrow and California wildrose.

Those in attendance will also be able to pick out a free pumpkin, locally grown at the tribal nursery.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png