SBPD asks community to help find at-risk missing 90-year-old

The Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of an at-risk missing adult on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at around 1:00 PM.

Peter Hansen, the missing adult, went for a walk in Santa Barbara and did not return home.

It is believed that he might be headed to Franceschi Park or the Montecito area.

Hanson was last seen wearing a dark yellow jacket, dark green corduroy pants and moccasin-style shoes.

He was carrying a leather briefcase.

Hanson is approximately 90 years old, 5’ 7” tall, 170 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes.

If you observe someone matching this description, the police urge you to call 9-1-1.

If you have questions or non-pertinent information, contact the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Communication Center at 805-882-8900.

The Santa Barbara Police Department requests members of the community remain vigilant and share this information in an attempt to locate Hanson.