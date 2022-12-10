Watch Now
News

Actions

SBPD asks community to help find at-risk missing 90-year-old

At Risk Missing Hansen.jpg
Santa Barbara Police Department
At Risk Missing Hansen.jpg
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 13:15:40-05

The Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of an at-risk missing adult on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at around 1:00 PM.

Peter Hansen, the missing adult, went for a walk in Santa Barbara and did not return home.

It is believed that he might be headed to Franceschi Park or the Montecito area.

Hanson was last seen wearing a dark yellow jacket, dark green corduroy pants and moccasin-style shoes.

He was carrying a leather briefcase.

Hanson is approximately 90 years old, 5’ 7” tall, 170 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes.

If you observe someone matching this description, the police urge you to call 9-1-1.

If you have questions or non-pertinent information, contact the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Communication Center at 805-882-8900.

The Santa Barbara Police Department requests members of the community remain vigilant and share this information in an attempt to locate Hanson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png