SLO County Airport: New flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas

Scheduled to commence today, December 14
KSBY
A monitor lists the departing flights at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 14, 2023
HAPPENING TODAY— The San Luis Obispo County airport has announced that they are now offering a direct flight between SLO and Las Vegas.

This flight takes off at around 8 a.m. and will operate daily between the SBP Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and SLO County Airport (SBP).

The flights will be operated through Alaska Airlines.

Alaska is utilizing an Embraer E-175 for this trip, which offers 76 seats.

"We're excited to offer guests this convenient route connecting SLO's breathtaking views and popular wine region with Las Vegas' world-class entertainment and food scene," said Neil Thwaites, Alaska Airlines regional vice-president of California.

Tickets for this route are now available for purchase on the Alaska Airlines website, the mobile app, or through travel agents.

