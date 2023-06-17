SLO County NAACP hosts annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair

The NAACP SLO County Branch held its 6th annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair Saturday, ahead of the holiday on Monday.

This year’s celebration theme is Human Liberation Now.

Organizers say they want to bring awareness and education to current topics and how people can maintain their health and wellbeing.

“What it means is that we're all one community, and no matter what, we all live here. We all work here, and we can all live with each other and can be a community,” said Francisco Ramirez, part of the Latino Outreach Council.

Those who attended were invited to go to the Freedom Lounge at the History Center of SLO County, where more information on the holiday and event was available.

Saturday’s event featured local vendors, live music, art, and a soul food dinner.

The celebration will continue Monday, on Juneteenth.

That event will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church in San Luis Obispo from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Author Iris Duplantier Rideau will be speaking. Rideau wrote FROM WHITE TO BLACK: One Life Between Two Worlds and was the first woman of color to own a winery in the United States.

There will also be a private screening of the documentary The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.