SLO Police Dept. is asking for help in finding three suspects in tagging incident

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects of extensive tagging.

The act of tagging is when someone damages, defaces or destroys more than $400 worth of property.

Police say these three men were seen tagging in multiple spots downtown, including the Marsh Parking Garage among other buildings, bus stops, and even some trees.

If you can help identify these suspects or have any additional information, please call 805-594-8067.