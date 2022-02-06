Southbound HWY 101 closed near Carpinteria

Highway 101 southbound near Carpenteria is closed after an oil spill.

The incident was first reported around 12:00 p.m. and occurred near Santa Claus Ln.

Caltrans officials say a big-rig truck was involved.

Traffic is backed up on the highway, with additional incidents reported near Toro Canyon Rd.

Caltrans officials tell KSBY that Highway 101 is expected to reopen soon.