SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was a success this morning

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 5:11 a.m.

It was carrying two reconnaissance satellites for the German Military.

This was the eighth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SDA-0A and six Starlink missions, as said by SpaceX in their launch description.

The flight for this mission, Sarah-2, had originally been slated for yesterday but was pushed back a day to allow for additional pre-flight checks.

SARah 2 is a passive reflector antenna radar satellite built by OHB-System, according to Next Space Flight.

This marks the 94 orbital mission launched so far this year.