Watch Now
News

Actions

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was a success this morning

This marks the 94th orbital mission launched this year.
SpaceX Launch
SpaceX
SpaceX Launch
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 15:09:47-05

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 5:11 a.m.

It was carrying two reconnaissance satellites for the German Military.

This was the eighth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SDA-0A and six Starlink missions, as said by SpaceX in their launch description.

The flight for this mission, Sarah-2, had originally been slated for yesterday but was pushed back a day to allow for additional pre-flight checks.

SARah 2 is a passive reflector antenna radar satellite built by OHB-System, according to Next Space Flight.

This marks the 94 orbital mission launched so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg