Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Dec. 7, 2012. Spotify said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus. The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. On Wednesday, Young had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation. (AP Photo)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jan 30, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify said Sunday that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus.

The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

In a post, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young.

The singer on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.

Ek said that the advisories are rolling out in the coming days and will link to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub. He did not specifically reference Rogan or Young.

