Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Opens Memorial Day Weekend

A summer exhibit is returning to Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The Sprague Butterfly Pavilion opens today, May 25th, and will stay up until September 2nd.

This year, visitors can see an array of more than two dozen tropical butterfly species from Costa Rica.

Guests can do so by walking through a lush pollinator garden while roughly 1,000 live butterflies flutter freely around them.

The exhibit is made up of a mix of native and non-native plants.

It's worth adding that no visit is the same with the abundant varieties of species emerging each week.

"Guests can delight in two experiences by viewing our butterfly emergence chamber and live butterfly garden," said Kim Zsembik, the Director of Guest Experience, in a press release regarding the event.

The exhibit cost is included with the cost of admission to the museum.

They will allow guests inside Wednesday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The only day they are closed is Tuesday.

Reservations are recommended, which you can access through this link.

"Nowhere in nature do you see these sparkling and dazzling chrysalids all together. We hope this inspires curiosity and interest in learning more about the life cycles of insects," added Zsembik.