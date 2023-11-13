Structure fire broke out at 3-story home near Lake Nacimiento

A 3-story home caught fire a little after 6 a.m. in the Oak Shores Community near Lake Nacimiento.

The location of the fire was on Circle Oak Drive in Bradley.

According to Cal Fire Officials, when units arrived about half of the home was in flames.

San Luis Obispo County Fire, CAL FIRE SLO, Paso Robles City FD Units, six fire engines, and one water tender were at the scene to put out the blaze.

All residents are out of the home, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more updates when they are made available.