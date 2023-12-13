Structure fire in Vandenberg Village leaves 18 residents displaced ahead of Christmas

18 residents are now displaced, including two children, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Lompoc this morning.

This complex, located at the 3900 block of Mesa Circle Drive, caught fire just before 4 a.m.

When units arrived to the scene, they found four units engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Fire, and Vandenberg fire were able to knock down the flames in about 40 minutes- just before 4:45 a.m.

Five dogs and a cat were saved from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported by a resident who had a working smoke detector.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.