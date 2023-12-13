Watch Now
News

Actions

Structure fire in Vandenberg Village leaves 18 residents displaced ahead of Christmas

Lompoc Fire
Scott Safechuck
Lompoc Fire
Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 08:50:27-05

18 residents are now displaced, including two children, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Lompoc this morning.

This complex, located at the 3900 block of Mesa Circle Drive, caught fire just before 4 a.m.

When units arrived to the scene, they found four units engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Fire, and Vandenberg fire were able to knock down the flames in about 40 minutes- just before 4:45 a.m.

Five dogs and a cat were saved from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported by a resident who had a working smoke detector.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg