Structure fire in San Luis Obispo leads to total building loss

A structure fire broke out early this morning in San Luis Obispo.

The Fire Watch Commander confirmed that this building was "most likely" a complete loss.

The fire started on the 1100 block of Olive St. near Santa Rosa St. just before 4 a.m.

Several units are still on scene mopping up the debris.

Our Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert was able to go to the scene when the fire was still burning and spoke with an official from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

He said that the entire building became fully engulfed quickly. However, within thirty minutes fire crews were able to knock it down.

Officials confirmed that the resident was not home, instead they were staying at the building located at the back of the property.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Neil did note that he saw a a downed power line leading up to the building.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.