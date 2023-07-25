Study: Dog bite incidents rise when it gets hotter

New research finds that dog bite incidents increase with the temperature.

The study by Harvard Medical Schools found dog bites increased 3% on days with high ozone pollution, 4% on days with higher temperatures, and 11% on days with increased sunshine.

The study analyzed nearly 70,000 cases in 8 U.S. cities.

Researchers found the most common injuries caused by dog bites were puncture wounds, broken bones, infections, and scarring.

In the case of small dogs and children, some cases included grave injury and death.

Experts recommend, in the case of a dog bite incident, calling the police and exchanging info with the owner of the dog, because depending on the injuries you may be entitled to compensation from the dog’s owner of their homeowner’s insurance.