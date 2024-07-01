Subaru catches fire after vehicle collision with a Pickup truck

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a Subaru that caught on fire last night.

The flames broke out after a Subaru and a Pickup truck were involved in a collision on Highway 101, near Las Varas Cyn.

The incident took place at around 11:50 p.m.

Both drivers were male and were the only ones in their vehicles.

Officials say both men had safely exited their vehicles and denied ambulance transport to a hospital.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from reaching nearby vegetation.

Highway 101, heading southbound, was closed temporarily while crews mopped up the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.