Surfing Round 1 recap: Americans put on perfect performance

Round 1 of the 2024 Olympic surfing competition just wrapped up and Teahupo'o was roaring as advertised, delivering extreme waves and the potential for monstrous scores.

Team USA's John John Florence dropped into a massive wave and completed a spectacular ride deep in the barrel to score a heat-high 9.33, punching his ticket to Round 3 of the 2024 Olympic surfing competition in Teahupo'o. Watch below:

For more on the first round of the tournament in Tahiti, view this story and more Olympics coverage here.