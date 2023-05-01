Suspected DUI driver injures 4 San Luis Obispo residents in Tulare County police pursuit

Four San Luis Obispo residents were injured Sunday after a suspected DUI driver crashed into their vehicle during a police pursuit in Tulare County, according to California Highway Patrol.

All four residents — two adults and two juveniles — were transported to Kern Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspected DUI driver, Crystal Olvera, 23, of Pasadena failed to yield to CHP officers during an attempted DUI-related traffic stop, CHP said in a news release, and a pursuit was initiated

The attempted traffic stop occurred around 5:36 p.m. on State Route 99 at Avenue 72, CHP said.

Olvera, who was driving a 2006 Acura, continued evading police at varying speeds into Kern County, CHP said. Olvera exited onto the southbound offramp of State Route 46 and subsequently ran a stop sign, colliding with a Toyota Rav 4 that had the right-of-way with no stop sign, CHP said.

The Toyota, carrying the four San Luis Obispo residents, was pushed south by the collision and veered down an embankment, according to CHP.

The accident occurred in the Visalia area.

Olvera, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and booked at the Tulare County, South County Pre-Trial Facility for felony evading and felony DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.