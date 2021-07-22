SUV goes over cliffside in Shell Beach Wednesday night

CAL FIRE and the Pismo Beach Police Department responded to a vehicle that went over a cliff Wednesday night in Shell Beach.

According to an official with CAL F IRE, the call came in at 10:55 p.m. after a person saw an SUV driving on Silver Shoals Drive and shortly after, saw the headlights on the SUV disappear.

Officials say the caller was concerned the vehicle may have gone over the side of the cliff and landed on the beach below.

Officials say when officers with the Pismo Beach Police Department responded to the coastal area at the end of Silver Shoals Drive, they found an unoccupied black SUV on the beach.

According to CAL FIRE, whoever was inside the vehicle was still outstanding as of 6 a.m. Thursday and it's unclear if the crash resulted in injuries for those occupants.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.