Team USA's Closing Ceremony outfits for 2022 Winter Olympics unveiled

When the U.S. Olympic Team walks through the Closing Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, they'll do so in new patriotic garb (seen above) unveiled by outfitter Ralph Lauren today.

The full look – which includes hats, sweaters, gloves, boots, pants (for men) and leggings (for women) – is highlighted by blue and red plaid puffer jackets.

As part of the celebration marking 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics, bobsledder Aja Evans and snowboarder Jamie Anderson made an appearance on NBC's TODAY Show on Thursday morning to show off the gear:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1453713133860704256

The outfits for the Opening Ceremony will be revealed at a later date.