Team USA unveils new hockey sweaters for 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are a little over two months away, and participating nations are set to show off some new uniforms for the men's and women's Olympic hockey competition.

The United States, of course, is no exception.

Team USA unveiled their new sweaters for the Olympics Wednesday morning, and they're quite different from the threads they donned during the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Gone is the diagonal "USA" lettering across the torso. The "USA" lettering will now be horizontal across the chest with the USA crest placed toward the right shoulder. Much like the Montreal Canadiens' classic sweaters, Team USA's new threads will include a band that encases the "USA" lettering on the chest and extends around to the back of the jersey.

USA Hockey further detailed the inspiration behind the new look in a press release:

American pride and ingenuity were the inspiration behind the USA Hockey look. The new USA Hockey jersey pays homage to America’s industrial past, while representing the future of innovation and technology. The USA wordmark across the front chest uses a bold type and precise details to create a beveled metallic aesthetic.

In a nod to America’s symbols, a subtle band of stars is set between red, white and blue stripes that surround the chest and arms on the home and away jerseys. Drawing inspiration from American “muscle cars” and traditionally bold hockey designs, Team USA’s alternate jersey bears a deep blue double stripe running around the chest and arms.

USA Hockey’s traditional shield is outlined in gold and stitched to the shoulder as a badge of honor. The internal back neck message, "Driven By Pride" serves as a reminder to athletes and fans that they are, in part, driven by the pride of competing for their country in the Olympics and Paralympics.

The United States won't be the only participating nation rocking a new look in February. Hockey Canada also unveiled their new sweaters Tuesday.

Finland revealed their new sweaters on November 13, and their threads may be the most eye-catching of all the new sets expected to appear at the Games in February.

