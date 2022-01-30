Third day of competition at SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach

Saturday was the third day of competition at the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach.

"I think this is the first surf competition I’ve been able to watch. Just, there's not too many where I'm from, so it’s fun to be able to pop over here from school and just check it out," said Tyler Paden, a Livermore resident.

The surfing competition acts as a qualifier for the men’s and women's World Surf League.

"Just nice to see a higher caliber of surfers surfing on the waves that you get to take on the daily. So, it’s really fun to see what they do differently, as opposed to, maybe, what you’re doing every day or just how they deal with the same kind of conditions. It kind of show's you that you have a lot of room to grow and you can take a lot of inspiration from it," Paden said.

The SLO CAL Open can be watched on the World Surf League’s website or YouTube page.

The competition ends on Sunday.