Thousands flood street in St. Patrick's Day celebration Saturday

Thousands of people we’re in the roadway during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning.

San Luis Obispo Police tell KSBY that thousands of people flooded the streets at the intersection of Hathway Ave. and Bond St., near California Blvd. and Foothill Blvd.

The incident was part of the ‘Saint Fratty’s’ celebration at Cal Poly.

Police say that several citations were issued related to the incident.

The crowd mostly dissipated by 12:00 p.m.

A full report on the incident is expected to be released tomorrow.