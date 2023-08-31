Three injured, including one ejected from vehicle, after collision in Santa Maria

Three people were injured after a major traffic collision late last night in Santa Maria.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a call involving two vehicles at Railroad Ave and Taylor St.

Upon arrival, officers found one passenger ejected from the vehicle, and two others injured inside the vehicles.

Santa Maria Fire Dept. and American Medical responded and transported all injured parties to local hospitals.

We do not know the severity of the injuries at this time.

SMPD's Traffic Unit is encouraging drivers to wear your seat belts and avoid operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

This is a developing story, and we will release more information as it is released.