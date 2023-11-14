Three women hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Santa Ynez

Three women have been taken to local hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ynez Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Cuesta St. and HWY 246.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, two women sustained moderate injuries and a third walked away with minor injuries in the first vehicle.

In the second vehicle, one woman sustained major injuries and was in need of extraction.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when they are made available.