Watch Now
News

Actions

Three women hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Santa Ynez

SB County Fire Department.png
KSBY
SB County Fire Department.png
Posted at 5:14 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 08:14:42-05

Three women have been taken to local hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ynez Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Cuesta St. and HWY 246.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, two women sustained moderate injuries and a third walked away with minor injuries in the first vehicle.

In the second vehicle, one woman sustained major injuries and was in need of extraction.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when they are made available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg