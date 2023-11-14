Three women hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Santa Ynez

Three women have been taken to local hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ynez Monday evening.
The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Cuesta St. and HWY 246.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, two women sustained moderate injuries and a third walked away with minor injuries in the first vehicle.
In the second vehicle, one woman sustained major injuries and was in need of extraction.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when they are made available.
Two Vehicle Collision: Cuesta St / HWY 246, Santa Ynez. All adult females. Vehicle #1-one patient minor injuries, two w/moderate injuries transported to SYV Hospital w/two ambulances). Veh. #2-one patient w/major injuries & extrication, transported by Calstar to SBCH. CT 4:47pm pic.twitter.com/t5DE5SJhoE— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 14, 2023