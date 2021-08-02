Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Fall, get back up

One of the things we all love about the Olympics is seeing athletes showing off their resilience. We saw a few examples Monday.

Consider Jade Carey. On Sunday, she was distraught after a major mistake on the vault, where she was a strong contender to win. On Monday, she bounced back to win the floor exercise with a score of 14.366, besting Italy's Vanessa Ferrari by 0.166 points. (STORY)

In women's volleyball, the U.S. suffered yet another injury, this time to setter Jordyn Poulter, while falling behind Italy two sets to one. They rallied to win the last two. (STORY)

In the women's 1500m heats, Dutch favorite Sifan Hassan tumbled to the track. She picked herself and saw the pack all the way around the bend from her on the last lap. She turned on the jets and zipped past every the runners who were falling off the pace. Then she caught up with the small bunch of leaders. In the end, she didn't just qualify. She won the heat. (STORY)

Hassan will return, not just later in the week for the rest of the 1500m. She's running in the 5000m, just 12 hours after her eventful run.

And another tale of resilience is developing. Simone Biles plans to come back and compete in Tuesday's balance beam final. (STORY)

One story didn't quite pan out, as the U.S. women's soccer team couldn't overcome an injury to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, the woman most responsible for getting them through to the semifinals, and lost in the semifinals 1-0 to Canada. (STORY)

Also coming up over the next few hours: Adeline Gray wrestles for a gold medal, and Sarah Robles competes in weightlifting.

Track and field

Women's 100m hurdles: The Kentucky Wildcats finished 1-2, and they now hold the Olympic record and world record. The bad news for the U.S. is that the winner — Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who set the Olympic record of 12.26 in the semifinals — represents Puerto Rico. Keni Harrison, the American who set the world record of 12.20 in 2016 after missing out on a bid to the Olympics, took silver. (STORY)

Men's long jump: Greek athlete Miltiadis Tentoglou struggled to find his form ... until the last jump, when he seized gold. Juan Miguel Echevarria led Cuba to a 2-3 finish. (STORY)

Still to come: Valarie Allman competes in the women’s discus, men take to the track for the 3000m steeplechase, and Hassan returns to the track in the women's 5000m.

U.S. teams

Women's basketball: France gave the U.S. women a scare then turned into the frightened one. Needing to keep the margin close to clinch a quarterfinal berth, France took the lead in the fourth quarter, only to see the U.S. roar back. In the end, France did just enough to qualify despite losing, and both teams were happy. (STORY)

Beach volleyball: A day after seeing two U.S. teams eliminated, April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the quarterfinals (STORY). Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne are in action later.

Water polo: The U.S. men will play in the quarterfinals, but a 14-5 loss to Greece will not be not a confidence-builder. (STORY)

Still to play: baseball and men's table tennis. See above for women's volleyball and women's soccer.

Around the Games

Gymnastics, men's events: In an event filled with international veterans, China took a 1-2 finish on rings with Liu Yang and You Hao. Liu won the world championship in 2014. Bronze medalist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece is a three-time world champion and the 2016 gold medalist. South Korea's Shin Jea-Hwan won the vault on a tiebreaker over the ROC's Denis Abliazin, while Atrur Davtyan took Armenia's first-ever medal in a sport other than (STORY)

Badminton: China doesn't lose often in this sport, but Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu won their country's first gold medals of these Olympics with an upset in women's doubles. (STORY)

Sailing: Can't really do it without wind. They'll try again tomorrow. (STORY)

World records: Chinese athletes set new standards in women's team sprint cycling (STORY) and men's three-position shooting (STORY).

Medalists

Badminton, women’s doubles: Gold - Polli/Rahayu (INA), Silver - Chen/Jia (CHN), Bronze - Kim/Hong (KOR)

Badminton, men’s singles: tbd

Cycling, women's team sprint: Gold - China, Silver - Germany, Bronze - ROC

Equestrian, team eventing: tbd

Equestrian, individual eventing: tbd

Gymnastics, men’s rings: Gold - Liu Yang (CHN), Silver - You Hao (CHN), Bronze - Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE)

Gymnastics, women’s floor exercise: Gold - Jade Carey (USA), Silver - Vanessa Ferrari (ITA), Bronze (shared) - Mai Murakami (JPN), Bronze (shared) - Angelina Melnikova (ROC)

Gymnastics, men’s vault: Gold - Shin Jeah-Wan (KOR), Silver - Denis Abliazan (ROC), Bronze - Artur Davtyan (ARM)

Sailing, men’s 49er: postponed

Sailing, women’s 49er: postponed

Shooting, men’s rapid fire pistol: Gold - Jean Quiquampoix (FRA), Silver - Leuris Pupo (CUB), Bronze - Li Yuehong (CHN)

Shooting, men’s 3-position rifle: Gold - Zhang Changhong (CHN), Silver - Sergey Kamensky (ROC), Bronze - Milenko Sebic (SRB)

Track and field, men’s long jump: Gold - Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE), Silver - Juan Miguel Echevarría (CUB), Bronze - Maykel Masso (CUB)

Track and field, women’s 100m hurdles: Gold - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR), Silver - Keni Harrison (USA), Bronze - Megan Tapper (JAM)

Track and field, women’s discus: tbd

Track and field, men’s 3000m steeplechase: tbd

Track and field, women’s 5000m: tbd

Weightlifting, women’s 87kg: Gold - Wang Zhouyu (CHN), Silver - Tamara Salazar (ECU), Bronze - Crismery Santana (DOM)

Weightlifting, women’s 87+kg: tbd

Wrestling, men’s 60kg Greco-Roman: tbd

Wrestling, men’s 130kg Greco-Roman: tbd

Wrestling, women’s 76kg: tbd

Results

