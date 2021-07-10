Watch
Tokyo Olympics men's soccer preview: Top stars, group-by-group analysis, how to watch

Getty Images
Getty Images
The gold medal match of the Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament will take place at International Stadium Yokohama.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 20:06:01-04

The Olympic men’s soccer tournament occupies a unique and sometimes awkward space in the global soccer landscape. Unlike the women’s Olympic tournament, which is considered a major competition on par with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the men’s competition generally takes a back seat not only to the World Cup, but also to continental competitions like the European Championships and Copa America (both of which usually take place on the same cycle as the Olympics). However, the Olympic men’s tournament offers something no other competition can: the chance for an entire generation of promising young players to lace up beside established national team veterans to chase Olympic gold.

Since 1992, the Olympic men’s tournament has been restricted to players aged 23 and younger (though that maximum has been raised to 24 for the Tokyo Olympics due to the one-year postponement of the Games), with exceptions. Each nation can name as many as three senior players older than the maximum age to the Olympic roster, which allows for the participation of more experienced and globally recognizable names in among the promising youngsters. In the past, those players have included superstars Andrea Pirlo (ITA, 2004), Ronaldinho (BRA, 2008), Luis Suarez (URU, 2012), Ryan Giggs (GBR, 2012) and, perhaps most notably, Neymar for hosts and eventual gold medalists Brazil in 2016.

But the true beauty of the men’s Olympic tournament is the international stage it provides to young future stars. At the Rio 2016 Olympics alone, current world-class players Bruno Fernandes (POR), Son Heung-Min (KOR), Hirving Lozano (MEX), Serge Gnabry (GER) and Gabriel Jesus (BRA) announced their presence to a global audience as college-aged prospects.

The Tokyo Olympics projects to be no different with several of the world’s most prolific soccer nations participating, bringing with them a mixture of phenoms and accomplished veterans. NBC Olympics has previewed each of the 16 sides competing in all four groups of Tokyo tournament, including one young player and one veteran to watch from each squad.

Group-By-Group Previews

Select a group below:

How to watch

The Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament begins on July 22 with the first round of group stage action. All matches of the tournament are scheduled for early morning kickoffs in the U.S. and many will take place concurrently with other matches. For that reason, some matches will air live on the networks of NBC Universal while others are shown on a short delay. However, every match of the tournament can be streamed LIVE here on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

The full tournament schedule with streaming links is below:

Date/Time (ET) Stage Teams Match # Venue Stream
July 22, 3:30 a.m. Group C Egypt vs. Spain 5 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 22, 4:00 a.m. Group A Mexico vs. France 2 Tokyo Stadium LINK
July 22, 4:00 a.m. Group B New Zealand vs. South Korea 3 Kashima Stadium LINK
July 22, 4:30 a.m. Group D Cote d'Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia 7 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 22, 6:30 a.m. Group C Argentina vs. Australia 6 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 22, 7:00 a.m. Group A Japan vs. South Africa 1 Tokyo Stadium LINK
July 22, 7:00 a.m. Group B Honduras vs. Romania 4 Kashima Stadium LINK
July 22, 7:30 a.m. Group D Brazil vs. Germany 8 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 25, 3:30 a.m. Group C Egypt vs. Argentina 13 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 25, 4:00 a.m. Group A France vs. South Africa 10 Saitama Stadium LINK
July 25, 4:00 a.m. Group B New Zealand vs. Honduras 11 Kashima Stadium LINK
July 25, 4:30 a.m. Group D Brazil vs. Cote d'Ivoire 15 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 25, 6:30 a.m. Group C Australia vs. Spain 14 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 25, 7:00 a.m. Group A Japan vs. Mexico 9 Saitama Stadium LINK
July 25, 7:00 a.m. Group B Romania vs. South Korea 12 Kashima Stadium LINK
July 25, 7:30 a.m. Group D Saudi Arabia vs. Germany 16 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 28, 4:00 a.m. Group D Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil 23 Saitama Stadium LINK
July 28, 4:00 a.m. Group D Germany vs. Cote d'Ivoire 24 Miyagi Stadium LINK
July 28, 4:30 a.m. Group B Romania vs. New Zealand 19 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 28, 4:30 a.m. Group B South Korea vs. Honduras 20 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 28, 7:00 a.m. Group C Australia vs. Egypt 21 Miyagi Stadium LINK
July 28, 7:00 a.m. Group C Spain vs. Argentina 22 Saitama Stadium LINK
July 28, 7:30 a.m. Group A France vs. Japan 17 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
July 28, 7:30 a.m. Group A South Africa vs. Mexico 18 Sapporo Dome LINK
July 31, 4:00 a.m. Quarterfinal Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D 27 Miyagi Stadium LINK
July 31, 5:00 a.m. Quarterfinal Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B 25 Kashima Stadium LINK
July 31, 6:00 a.m. Quarterfinal Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C 28 Saitama Stadium LINK
July 31, 7:00 a.m. Quarterfinal Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A 26 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
August 3, 4:00 p.m. Semifinal Winner Match 26 vs. Winner Match 28 30 Kashima Stadium LINK
August 3, 7:00 p.m. Semifinal Winner Match 25 vs. Winner Match 27 29 Saitama Stadium LINK
August 6, 7:00 a.m. Bronze Medal Loser Match 29 vs. Loser Match 30 31 Saitama Stadium LINK
August 7, 7:30 a.m. Gold Medal Winner Match 29 vs. Winner Match 30 32 International Stadium Yokohama LINK
