Track & Field Day 6: McLaughlin, Muhammad face off in final

Day 6 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Wednesday in Japan, or Tuesday night into Wednesday morning stateside.

There are finals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 200m, women's steeplechase, men's 800m and men's hammer.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m, men's 110m hurdles and women's 1500m; qualifying in men's javelin; Day 1 for the decathlon and heptathlon; and more.

Decathlon

Decathlon Day 1 gets underway.

World leader Damian Warner of Canada, a three-time world medalist, attempts to improve on his bronze medal from Rio as the favorite, while U.S. champion Garrett Scantling, the world No. 2 this year, is someone to look out for.

100m (8:00pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Long Jump (8:55pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Shot Put (10:40pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Men's Javelin

100m (8:05pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Germany's Johannes Vetter, the 2017 world champion, enters with a world lead nearly seven meters ahead of the No. 2.

Hepthatlon

Heptathlon gets underway.

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the reigning world champion, while Belgian Nafissatou Thiam, runner-up to KJT at those 2019 World Championships, is the defending Olympic and 2017 world champion.

American Annie Kunz has the world lead set at U.S. Trials in June.

100m Hurdles (8:35pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

100m Hurdles (9:35pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

Men's 110m Hurdles

Semifinals (10:00pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

American Grant Holloway, the top qualifier of the first round in 13.02, looks to advance to the final.

His compatriot Devon Allen was third overall in the prelims

Women's 400m Hurdles

Final (10:30pET)

STARTLISTS | STREAM

The time has come. It's finally here. Who will win? Sydney or Dalilah?

In June at U.S. Trials, Sydney McLaughlin beat Dalila Muhammad and broke the defending Olympic champion's world record in 51.90. There's a very good chance, much like the men's race, this record falls again. But who will be on top?

Previews for the later session will be available before it starts. Check the Results page for more info.