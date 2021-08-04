Track & Field Day 7: Crouser, Kovacs to clash in shot put

Day 7 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Thursday in Japan, or Wednesday night into Thursday morning stateside.
There are finals in the men's shot put, men's 110m hurdles, men's triple jump, women's pole vault, men's 400m and men's 20km walk.
Other notable events include: first rounds of the women's 4x400m relay, and men's and women's 4x100m relays; and more.
Decathlon
— Day 2 - Early Session —
110m Hurdles (8:00pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Discus (8:50pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Pole Vault (11:45pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
— Day 2 - Late Session —
Javelin (6:15aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
1500m (8:40aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Women's High Jump
Qualifying (8:10pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Heptathlon
— Day 2 - Early Session —
Long Jump (8:40pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Javelin (11:30pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
— Day 2 - Late Session —
800m (8:20aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Women's 4x100m Relay
1st Round (9:00pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's Triple Jump
Final (10:00pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's Shot Put
Final (10:05pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's 4x100m Relay
1st Round (10:30pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's 110m Hurdles
Final (10:55pET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's 20km Walk
Final (3:30aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Women's Pole Vault
Final (6:00aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Women's 4x400m Relay
1st Round (6:25aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's 1500m
Semifinals (7:00aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM
Men's 400m
Final (8:00aET)
STARTLISTS | STREAM