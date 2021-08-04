Track & Field Day 7: Crouser, Kovacs to clash in shot put

Day 7 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Thursday in Japan, or Wednesday night into Thursday morning stateside.

There are finals in the men's shot put, men's 110m hurdles, men's triple jump, women's pole vault, men's 400m and men's 20km walk.

Other notable events include: first rounds of the women's 4x400m relay, and men's and women's 4x100m relays; and more.

Decathlon

— Day 2 - Early Session —

110m Hurdles (8:00pET)

Discus (8:50pET)

Pole Vault (11:45pET)

— Day 2 - Late Session —

Javelin (6:15aET)

1500m (8:40aET)

Women's High Jump

Qualifying (8:10pET)

Heptathlon

— Day 2 - Early Session —

Long Jump (8:40pET)

Javelin (11:30pET)

— Day 2 - Late Session —

800m (8:20aET)

Women's 4x100m Relay

1st Round (9:00pET)

Men's Triple Jump

Final (10:00pET)

Men's Shot Put

Final (10:05pET)

Men's 4x100m Relay

1st Round (10:30pET)

Men's 110m Hurdles

Final (10:55pET)

Men's 20km Walk

Final (3:30aET)

Women's Pole Vault

Final (6:00aET)

Women's 4x400m Relay

1st Round (6:25aET)

Men's 1500m

Semifinals (7:00aET)

Men's 400m

Final (8:00aET)

