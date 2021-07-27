Watch
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 101 near Los Berros Road

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 27, 2021
The California Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic collision on Highway 101 northbound near the Los Berros offramp near Nipomo.

According to CHP, the call came in around 6:45 a.m. from a reporting party that said that three vehicles were involved.

According to the CHP incident page, at least one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries, however, the extent of that person's injuries is not known.

For commuters traveling northbound, traffic was slow on Highway 101 from the Tefft Street onramp to the Los Berros Road offramp.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

