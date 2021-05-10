Watch
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported on Highway 101 northbound near Higuera on-ramp

KSBY
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 10, 2021
The California Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash on Highway 101 northbound near the Higuera Street on-ramp.

According to CHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and happened just before 8 a.m. Officials with CHP issued a tweet saying that emergency personnel and vehicles were responding to the area. Information on whether the crash resulted in injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

