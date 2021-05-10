TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported on Highway 101 northbound near Higuera on-ramp

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash on Highway 101 northbound near the Higuera Street on-ramp.

According to CHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and happened just before 8 a.m. Officials with CHP issued a tweet saying that emergency personnel and vehicles were responding to the area. Information on whether the crash resulted in injuries was not immediately available.

N/B 101, at the Higuera on ramp, there's a crash involving an overturned pickup. Watch for emergency vehicles and personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/VfrsHTbFy0 — San Luis Obispo CHP (@ChpSlo) May 10, 2021

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.