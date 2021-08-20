Watch
News

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: SIG Alert issued on northbound Highway 101 near Tefft Street

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
E9PldJ2VoAUNJUi (1).jfif
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:34:37-04

A SIG Alert has been issued on northbound Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo due to a vehicle fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, traffic is backed up on Highway 101 to Broadway in Santa Maria and the number 2 lane near Tefft Street is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!