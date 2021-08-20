TRAFFIC ALERT: SIG Alert issued on northbound Highway 101 near Tefft Street

A SIG Alert has been issued on northbound Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo due to a vehicle fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, traffic is backed up on Highway 101 to Broadway in Santa Maria and the number 2 lane near Tefft Street is closed.

