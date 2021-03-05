Menu

TRAFFIC ALERT: Solo vehicle crash reported on Alisal Road near Nojoqui Falls Park

Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 09:16:42-05

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a solo vehicle crash on Alisal Road near Nojoqui Falls Park near Solvang. The crash was reported just before 5:45 a.m.

According to the CHP incident page, the driver of the vehicle may have crashed into a tree causing the vehicle to go off the road. Information on how many people were involved in the crash and if it resulted in injury was not immediately available, but a tow truck was called to the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KSBY for updates.

