TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, east of Vandenberg Air Force Base

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, just east of Vandenberg Air Force Base. According to its incident page, CHP reports that as of 5:30 a.m., the northbound lane of Highway 1 was completely blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene but it was not immediately clear what the extent of injuries was and how many people were involved.

The incident page states that a helicopter was called to the scene and traffic is being diverted to San Antonio Road. The southbound lanes of Highway 1 remain open.

This is a developing story, check back for details.