Menu

Watch
News

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, east of Vandenberg Air Force Base

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 09:32:42-05

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, just east of Vandenberg Air Force Base. According to its incident page, CHP reports that as of 5:30 a.m., the northbound lane of Highway 1 was completely blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene but it was not immediately clear what the extent of injuries was and how many people were involved.

The incident page states that a helicopter was called to the scene and traffic is being diverted to San Antonio Road. The southbound lanes of Highway 1 remain open.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7