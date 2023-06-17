Watch Now
News

Actions

Traffic shift on southbound 101 in Gaviota starts June 22

Picture1.jpg
CalTrans District Five
Picture1.jpg
Picture2.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 21:06:57-04

US Highway 101 will have a traffic shift south of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning on Thursday, June 22. The traffic shift is due to an emergency scour repair for damage caused by the storms in January.

Message boards are out to remind travelers of the upcoming traffic shift.

According to Caltrans district five “The remaining southbound US Highway 101 right (#2) lane will be closed, and traffic will shift into the center median where a new temporary detour lane has been constructed.’

The shift will be in effect for about six months when the project is expected to be complete.

The emergency project costs 15 million dollars and CalPortland of Santa Maria is the prime contractor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg