Watch Now
News

Actions

Truck overturned leading to lane closure on Southbound U.S. 101

hwy 101 emergency.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
hwy 101 emergency.JPG
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 10:38:46-04

Attention drivers in Buellton, there is a lane closure heading Southbound on Highway 101.

Caltrans posted on X that the No. 2 (right) lane is closed, near the Nojoqui Creek Bridge. This is due to a traffic incident involving an overturned truck.

It is asked that you drive through this area with precaution.

As of now, there is no estimated time of reopening. We will provide updates when they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg