Truck overturned leading to lane closure on Southbound U.S. 101

Attention drivers in Buellton, there is a lane closure heading Southbound on Highway 101.

Caltrans posted on X that the No. 2 (right) lane is closed, near the Nojoqui Creek Bridge. This is due to a traffic incident involving an overturned truck.

It is asked that you drive through this area with precaution.

As of now, there is no estimated time of reopening. We will provide updates when they are made available.