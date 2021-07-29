Watch
Tsunami surge from Alaska earthquake seen on Central Coast

The National Weather Service recorded a 1.3 ft. surge at Port San Luis.
The surge was recorded this morning at Port San Luis, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:59:26-04

An earthquake that happened south of the Alaska Peninsula Wednesday night created water level surges along the West Coast today.

After evaluating the potential for an earthquake-driven tsunami to hit the U.S. West Coast, the National Weather Service gave the all-clear Thursday morning, saying that they did not expect a significant tsunami.

The quake did create measurable surges. A gauge in Port San Luis recorded a 1.3 ft. tsunami surge, The National Weather Service announced in a tweet.

The 8.2 "Chignik Earthquake" earthquake was reported at about 10:15 p.m. on July 28. The earthquake is the largest to hit the U.S. in a half-century, the Alaska Earthquake Center says on its website. It did not cause major damage, in part thanks to the sparse population in the area of impact.

In the twelve hours following the earthquake, the Alaska Earthquake Center recorded about 140 aftershocks.

Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said that though there was no threat of a tsunami along the California coastline, strong and unusual currents would continue through the day. They advised against swimming in local harbors.

The California Geological Survey released new maps with updated tsunami hazard maps this year.

