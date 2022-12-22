Watch Now
Two found guilty in panga boat incident

panga boat arroyo quemada.jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
The panga boat reportedly landed on Arroyo Quemada Beach in Santa Barbara County at around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 20:25:16-05

Two men were found guilty of drug and non-citizen smuggling charges in federal court on Wednesday.

Jorge Muñoz-Muñoz and Roel Aranzubia-Alvarez were found guilty on multiple charges.

Law enforcement caught them on a panga boat off the coast of Santa Barbara County last September.

In the boat, officers found 45 pounds of meth and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico.

Both men were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to bring non-citizens into the United States, 11 counts of smuggling undocumented immigrants, 11 counts of non-citizen smuggling for private financial gain, and one count of aiding and assisting an undocumented immigrant convicted of an aggravated felony to enter the United States.

Muñoz-Muñoz was also found guilty of several counts involving importing and distributing meth.

