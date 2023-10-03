Two injured after roll-over incident in Santa Maria

Officials and emergency crews are mopping up the scene after a vehicle roll-over that occurred earlier this morning.
The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on the Santa Maria Wy. off-ramp heading Northbound along Highway 101.
There were two people in the vehicle, both adults; A male driver and a female passenger.
The woman was extricated from the vehicle.
Santa Barbara Sheriff officials have confirmed that both have moderate injuries and have been taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the roll-over is under investigation.
Vehicle Rollover: HWY 101 NB / Santa Maria Wy. Two adult patients (male/driver, female passenger/required extrication) both w/moderate injuries, transported by two ambulances - Marion Hospital. HWY temp. closed for vehicle removal. Cause under investigation w/CHP. CT3:44am pic.twitter.com/cAQfOul2hU— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) October 3, 2023