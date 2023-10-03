Watch Now
Two injured after roll-over incident in Santa Maria

Female passenger extracated from vehicle
Scott Safechuck
2 injured following vehicle roll-over.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 08:30:58-04

Officials and emergency crews are mopping up the scene after a vehicle roll-over that occurred earlier this morning.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on the Santa Maria Wy. off-ramp heading Northbound along Highway 101.

There were two people in the vehicle, both adults; A male driver and a female passenger.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle.

Santa Barbara Sheriff officials have confirmed that both have moderate injuries and have been taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the roll-over is under investigation.

