UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne

Victoria Jones/AP
FILE - In this undated photo issued on Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace said Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jan 09, 2022
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, and festivities marking the anniversary will culminate in a four-day weekend of events June 2-5.

It wasn’t immediately clear which events the 95-year-old queen will take part in after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.

