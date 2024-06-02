Watch Now
Unarmed Minuteman III test launches planned for Tuesday

Will take off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a developmental test at 12:33 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 02, 2024

For those living near the Vandenberg Space Force Base, there are two separate operational test launches scheduled for Tuesday.

These Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles will take off from the Vandenberg Test Range.

Both tests will run from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m.

The purpose of these launches is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.

That's according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base range operations, contact Public Affairs at 805-606-3595.

