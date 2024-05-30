Update: Hill Fire burns 1.3k acres, 50% contained

UPDATE (Tuesday, May 28; 5:45 p.m.)

The Hill Fire remains at 1,383 acres, with 50% containment.

Santa Barbara County Fire Officials have announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted, and the forward progress of the flames has been stopped.

Over 200 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire working to improve containment lines.

Original script:

(Tuesday, May 28; 1:20 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County fire officials are responding to reports of a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out near New Cuyama south of Foothill Road and East of the Cuyama River.

Fire officials say the fire started at about 12:11 p.m. It has burned about 75 acres and is moving at a moderate rate of speed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

UPDATE (Tuesday, May 28; 4:53 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County fire officials issued an evacuation warning due to the Hill Fire burning near New Cuyama.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the areas South of Foothill Rd. from Castro Cyn. to Santa Barbara Cyn.

The fire has burned 632 acres.

UPDATE (Wednesday, May 29; 9:53 a.m.) - The Hill Fire, burning east of New Cuyama, has burned 1,383 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say the fire did not spread overnight and crews continue to secure control lines.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is working in unified command with the Los Padres National Forest.

UPDATE (Wednesday, May 29; 3:12 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire reports that all evacuation warnings for the Hill Fire have been lifted.

This includes all areas south of Foothill Rd., Castro Cyn. to Santa Barbara Cyn.

