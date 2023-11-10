UPDATE: "Sun Fire" in Lompoc now 10% contained

The "Sun Fire," a vegetation fire that broke out in Lompoc Thursday afternoon, is now 10 percent contained.

The latest update from Cal Fire says that the flames have burned 211 acres so far.

#SunFire off Hwy 1 and Alamo Creek Rd, near Lompoc in Santa Barbra County is 211 acres and 10% contained.https://t.co/WCCjK5vJJ7 pic.twitter.com/aEgRvGxGuh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2023

The fire broke out yesterday around noon at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary.

Santa Barbara County fire officials say no structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 1 in the Lompoc area Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary located along the 7200 Block of Highway 1.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 200 acres but fire officials say no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.