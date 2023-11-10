Watch Now
UPDATE: "Sun Fire" in Lompoc now 10% contained

Vegetation fire that broke out Thursday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A still frame from a video shows firefighters on-scene of the Sun Fire near Lompoc on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Posted at 4:26 AM, Nov 10, 2023
The "Sun Fire," a vegetation fire that broke out in Lompoc Thursday afternoon, is now 10 percent contained.

The latest update from Cal Fire says that the flames have burned 211 acres so far.

The fire broke out yesterday around noon at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary.

Santa Barbara County fire officials say no structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 1 in the Lompoc area Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary located along the 7200 Block of Highway 1.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 200 acres but fire officials say no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

