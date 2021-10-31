U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Day 6: Persinger, Plys win final, clinch trip to the Netherlands

The U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials wrapped up in Eveleth, Minnesota on Sunday with one team earning the chance to head to the final mixed doubles qualification event for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Below is a roundup of Sunday's action along with on-demand replays.

Semifinals

Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin took on Jamie Sinclair and Rich Ruohonen for the chance to compete against Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys in the mixed doubles final. Anderson/Dropkin kept it close throughout the contest, but a poorly executed throw in the eighth end wound up earning Sinclair/Ruohonen three points to earn the victory.

Anderson/Dropkin finished the competition with a 6-5 record while Sinclair/Ruohonen improved to 8-4.

Final

It was a heavyweight fight in the final between Persinger/Plys and Sinclair/Ruohonen. There were five lead changes going into the eighth frame, and on the final stone of the final end, Persinger perfectly got herself and Plys out of a pickle by breaking apart two of Sinclair/Ruohonen's stones sitting right on the button.

Her shot cemented the 7-6 win, earning the duo a trip to the Netherlands to contend for a U.S. qualification spot in mixed doubles at the Olympics.

The final qualification event in which Persinger/Plys will compete will begin December 5 in Leeuwarden.