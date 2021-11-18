U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials Day 7: Round-robins wrap up

The U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials continued Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska, with a pair of women's draws on the day, along with one men's draw.

There were three featured matchups for Day 6. On the women's side, Team Rhyme took on Team Sinclair and Team Peterson faced off against Team Strouse. As for the final men's draw of the Trials, Team Ruohonen took on Team Persinger.

Below is a roundup of Thursday's featured matchups along with on-demand replays.

Team Rhyme vs. Team Sinclair

Team Rhyme and Team Sinclair both entered Draw 9 with identical 3-5 records, and both were still alive in the race to qualify for the knockout rounds. Team Rhyme ended up winning the tilt by a score of 7-4, but all attention quickly shifted to Team Christensen's game against Team Strouse.

In order for Team Rhyme or Team Sinclair to advance, they needed a loss from Team Christensen. However, just as Team Rhyme and Team Sinclair were wrapping up their final end, Team Christensen won their game by a score of 8-6 to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Elsewhere during the morning draw, Team Peterson, who already had their playoff spot locked up, took down Team Bear by a score of 9-4, eliminating them from advancing further in the competition. Team Bear fell into an early 3-0 hole and never recovered as Tabitha Peterson and company improved their record to 8-1.

Team Ruohonen vs. Team Persinger

Needing a win over Team Persinger to have a chance at the playoffs, Team Ruohonen got it done with a 7-6 triumph in 10 ends. The drama came late as Rouhonen saw his 6-3 lead evaporate with a three-point ninth end for Persinger. With hammer in hand for the 10th, though, Rouhonen managed the crucial go-ahead point.

Unfortunately for Rouhonen, Team Dropkin's 6-3 victory over Team Dunnam proved decisive in clinching second place for Dropkin and third for Rouhonen at the conclusion of the double round-robin.

The third matchup between 8-1 Team Shuster and 0-9 Team Brundidge went according to script, with Team Shuster closing out round-robin play with a 11-4 in just six ends.

Team Peterson vs. Team Strouse

In the final draw of the women's competition, Team Peterson improved to 9-1 for the week with a 14-5 win over Team Strouse in eight ends.

Team Peterson scored at least three points in four out of eight ends to add an exclamation point to their top-seed status, something the foursome had already locked up coming into the final draw.

Elsewhere on the ice, Team Christensen closed out a strong competition over Team Rhyme to improve to 7-3, while Team Sinclair knocked off Team Bear to avoid ending the week on a four-match losing streak.

Men's Standings Team W L Team Shuster 9 1 Team Dropkin 7 3 Team Rouhonen 6 4 Team Dunnam 4 6 Team Persinger 4 6 Team Brundidge 0 10